As a result of VCU Health System's decision to outsource its revenue cycle functions, more than 570 VCU Health employees will move to Ensemble Health Partners on Dec. 20, a spokesperson for VCU Health confirmed to Becker's Hospital Review.

The health system announced plans to outsource its scheduling, billing and collections in October and selected Ensemble Health as its partner.

About 635 VCU Health employees were affected by the move and were offered jobs with Ensemble. To date, 577 VCU Health employees have accepted the offer, according to Laura Rossacher, a VCU Health spokesperson.

Ms. Rossacher said other employees will likely join Ensemble.

VCU Health said it will have 13,200 employees after outsourcing.

VCU Health said its decision to outsource its revenue cycle services is not a result of the financial hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, but rather a way to improve the patient experience.

