51% of emergency ambulance rides end in surprise bills for privately insured patients, study shows

More than half of all emergency ground ambulance rides for privately insured Americans result in an out-of-network charge, according to a report published June 24 by the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker.
Researchers analyzed data from the National Emergency Medical Services Information System to see how often privately insured patients receive surprise medical bills for ambulance-related services. Below are three of the study's notable findings:
- Fifty-one percent of emergency and 39 percent of non-emergency ground ambulance rides result in an out-of-network charge for privately insured Americans.
- In seven states, more than two-thirds of emergency ground ambulance rides include an out-of-network charge for privately insured patients. Those states are California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.
- In three states, fewer than 25 percent of emergency ground ambulance rides include an out-of-network charge for privately insured patients. Those states are Alabama, Indiana and Kentucky.