50 healthcare groups press Congress to keep Medicare sequester pause

Fifty healthcare groups, including insurers and providers, penned a letter urging Congress to extend a 2 percent Medicare sequester moratorium until the end of the public health emergency.

In the Feb. 28 letter, the groups said that the pause on the Medicare sequester "provided critical relief" in the battle against COVID-19 and helped healthcare providers continue to serve their patients and communities.

"The resumption of the Medicare sequester before the end of the PHE would unnecessarily hinder our caregiving abilities, especially when the emergence of a new, potentially more dangerous and/or contagious variant continues to loom," the groups wrote.

Some of the groups that signed the letter include the American Medical Association, America's Health Insurance Plans, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and Federation of American Hospitals.



Read the full letter here.