5 systems selling their labs

Health systems in Oregon, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and New York have been unloading their lab assets as they deal with financial difficulties.
Here are five health systems selling off their lab businesses that Becker's has reported on since August:
- In November, Portland, Ore.-based Legacy Health sold its laboratory operations to Labcorp as the system looks to emerge from a 'financial crisis.'
- In October, Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health sold its lab assets to Labcorp for an undisclosed amount.
- In August, Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health sold its lab assets to Labcorp for $108 million.
- In August, New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian sold its lab assets to Quest Diagnostics for $275 million.
- In August, Boston-based Tufts Medicine sold its lab business to Labcorp.