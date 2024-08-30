5 major health system mergers yet to close

Healthcare is seeing an uptick in health system mergers and acquisitions post-pandemic, reflecting the industry's ongoing shift towards consolidation to enhance care delivery, expand reach and strengthen financial stability.

Multiple health systems mergers have closed this year, while other systems are still in discussions or waiting for approval from state and federal regulators.

Here are five health system mergers still in the works:

1. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health and Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System on July 10 signed a nonbinding agreement to merge into a 56-hospital system with more than 56,000 employees, including 4,300 providers. The merger is expected to close by the end of the year, subject to regulatory processes and closing approvals.

2. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health and Danbury, Conn.-based Nuvance Health plan to merge into a 28-hospital system. The New York and Connecticut attorneys general approved the transaction in August, but the merger is waiting on approval from the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy before it can be completed.

3. Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania Health System and Doylestown (Pa.) Health signed a definitive agreement in August for Doylestown to become part of Penn Medicine. Pending final federal and state approvals, the systems aim to integrate clinical care and operations by early 2025.

4. Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University and Legacy Health in May signed a definitive agreement to unite as one health system under OHSU Health. The combined system would comprise 12 hospitals. Leaders of both systems said they are working to ensure a smooth transition and effective planning for operational integration, pending regulatory approval.

5. The University of Texas System plans to merge UT Health San Antonio and the University of Texas at San Antonio to form a unified institution in 2025. UT Health said it aims to become a global public research institution with comprehensive academic and health science centers, such as the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the University of California at Los Angeles.