5 health systems seeking vice presidents of revenue cycle

Andrew Cass -

Five health systems recently posted job listings seeking vice presidents of revenue cycle. 

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

1. Appalachian Regional Healthcare, based in Lexington, Ky., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle. 

2. Memorial Health System, based in Gulfport, Miss., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle services. 

3. Sentara Healthcare, based in Norfolk, Va., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle. 

4. WakeMed, based in Raleigh, N.C., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle. 

5. Washington Regional Medical Center, based in Fayetteville, Ark., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle. 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars