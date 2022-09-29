5 health systems seeking vice presidents of revenue cycle

Five health systems recently posted job listings seeking vice presidents of revenue cycle.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

1. Appalachian Regional Healthcare, based in Lexington, Ky., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

2. Memorial Health System, based in Gulfport, Miss., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle services.

3. Sentara Healthcare, based in Norfolk, Va., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

4. WakeMed, based in Raleigh, N.C., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

5. Washington Regional Medical Center, based in Fayetteville, Ark., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.