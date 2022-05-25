44% skipped healthcare over cost uncertainty, survey says

Forty-four percent of Americans avoided getting healthcare services due to uncertainty of cost, according to a report released May 24 by healthcare transparency and guidance company HealthSparq.

HealthSparq surveyed more than 1,000 people in January, exploring their behaviors and opinions on a number of healthcare topics for its annual "Consumer Sentiment Benchmark" report, according to a May 24 news release.

Among those with a high-deductible health plan, 51 percent avoided care due to unknown costs, according to the report.

Last year, 25 percent of Americans reported skipping healthcare due to cost uncertainty, according to the report.

The survey also found that two-thirds of respondents were unaware of new government regulations requiring that health insurance plans must offer price transparency to their members. Despite low awareness, 81 percent supported the rule.

Read the full report here.