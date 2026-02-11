417 rural hospitals at risk of closure: Chartis

There are 417 rural hospitals that are vulnerable to closure, according to a Feb. 10 report from Chartis, a healthcare advisory services firm.

Chartis’ Rural Hospital Vulnerability Index assesses more than a dozen indicators to identify which are statistically significant for determining the likelihood of closure.

The number of overall rural hospitals vulnerable is down from 432 last year, but Chartis said there are “notable shifts at the state level.” In Tennessee, the percentage of vulnerable hospitals increased from 44% to 61%. In South Dakota, the percentage increased from 28% to 42%. Mississippi, which Chartis said has long been a “weak spot in the rural health safety net,” saw an improvement from 49% to 42%. Kansas also saw an improvement from 47% to 44%.

Chartis’ analysis found that 17 states have 10 or more rural hospitals vulnerable to closure this year. Texas has the most with 50, followed by Kansas (44), Tennessee (27), Georgia (25), and Mississippi (24). These states are receiving a combined $1.1 billion in the first round of CMS’ Rural Health Transformation Fund initiative.

The percentage of rural hospitals at risk of closure by state is as follows:

More than 41% of hospitals

Arkansas

Florida

Kansas

Mississippi

South Dakota

Tennessee

31% to 40%

Alabama

Georgia

Texas

26%-30%

South Carolina

21%-25%

Louisiana

North Carolina

Wyoming

16%-20%

Indiana

Kentucky

Missouri

Nebraska

New Mexico

Oklahoma

10%-15%

Arizona

Illinois

Michigan

Minnesota

Nevada

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Wisconsin

1%-9%

California

Colorado

Idaho

Iowa

Montana

New Hampshire

North Dakota

Oregon

Utah

Virginia

West Virginia

0%

Alaska

Connecticut

Delaware

Hawaii

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

New Jersey

Rhode Island

Vermont

Washington

Since 2010, there have been 206 rural hospitals that have either closed or converted to models that exclude inpatient care, such as the rural emergency hospital designation, according to the report. Texas has experienced the greatest loss of inpatient care, with 27 closures and conversions, followed by Tennessee (18), Oklahoma (13), Kansas (12), and Mississippi (12).

