4 in 10 Americans cut spending to cover healthcare costs

Four in 10 Americans have delayed or skipped healthcare treatments in the last six months due to rising healthcare costs, according to an Aug. 4 report from Gallup.

According to the report, about 98 million Americans were forced to take extraordinary measures to afford healthcare, including trimming household expenses or borrowing money. Over half of adults in households earning less than $48,000 a year reported cutting spending. In households earning at least $180,000, about 19 percent have cut costs to afford healthcare.

In the last six months, 26 percent of adults reported delaying or avoiding medical care or purchasing prescription drugs due to rising costs. That number increases to 43 percent of adults in lower-income households.

Overall the report details that consumers who cut back on non-healthcare-related expenses were significantly more likely to cut spending on healthcare.