4 healthcare stocks most popular with hedge funds
Insider Monkey, a financial news publication, ranked the most popular healthcare stocks among hedge funds at the end of December 2019.
The four most popular healthcare stocks among hedge funds:
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (Share price of $66.07) — Bristol-Myers is in 122 hedge funds
- UnitedHealth Group (Share price of $302.14) — UnitedHealth is in 91 hedge funds
- Allergan (Share price of $198) — Allergan is in 86 funds
- Johnson & Johnson ( Share price of $149.14) — J&J is in 85 hedge funds
