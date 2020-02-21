4 healthcare stocks most popular with hedge funds

Insider Monkey, a financial news publication, ranked the most popular healthcare stocks among hedge funds at the end of December 2019. 

The four most popular healthcare stocks among hedge funds: 

  1. Bristol-Myers Squibb (Share price of $66.07) —  Bristol-Myers is in 122 hedge funds

  2. UnitedHealth Group (Share price of $302.14) — UnitedHealth is in 91 hedge funds

  3. Allergan (Share price of $198) — Allergan is in  86 funds

  4. Johnson & Johnson ( Share price of $149.14) — J&J is in 85 hedge funds

