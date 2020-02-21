4 healthcare stocks most popular with hedge funds

Insider Monkey, a financial news publication, ranked the most popular healthcare stocks among hedge funds at the end of December 2019.

The four most popular healthcare stocks among hedge funds:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (Share price of $66.07) — Bristol-Myers is in 122 hedge funds



UnitedHealth Group (Share price of $302.14) — UnitedHealth is in 91 hedge funds



Allergan (Share price of $198) — Allergan is in 86 funds



Johnson & Johnson ( Share price of $149.14) — J&J is in 85 hedge funds

