4 Arkansas hospitals set to receive federal funds

Noah Schwartz -

Four Arkansas hospitals got preliminary approval to receive $16 million in federal aid from the American Rescue Plan Act, Arkansas Advocate reported Oct. 17.

The state received $1.5 billion in total funds and set aside $60 million in August 2022 for struggling hospitals. On Oct. 20, the full Arkansas Legislative Council will vote on whether to approve the funds.

The four hospitals set to receive funds:

  1. Mountain Home-based Baxter Health: $4.5 million

  2. Salem-based Fulton County Hospital: $5 million

  3. Paragould-based Arkansas Methodist Medical Center: $3.3 million

  4. Nashville-based Howard Memorial Hospital: $3.4 million

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars