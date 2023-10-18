4 Arkansas hospitals set to receive federal funds

Four Arkansas hospitals got preliminary approval to receive $16 million in federal aid from the American Rescue Plan Act, Arkansas Advocate reported Oct. 17.
The state received $1.5 billion in total funds and set aside $60 million in August 2022 for struggling hospitals. On Oct. 20, the full Arkansas Legislative Council will vote on whether to approve the funds.
The four hospitals set to receive funds:
- Mountain Home-based Baxter Health: $4.5 million
- Salem-based Fulton County Hospital: $5 million
- Paragould-based Arkansas Methodist Medical Center: $3.3 million
- Nashville-based Howard Memorial Hospital: $3.4 million