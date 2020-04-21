39 hospitals get negative rating outlook from S&P amid pandemic
S&P Global Ratings has revised the rating outlook for 39 hospitals to negative from stable due to the financial hit caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The affected hospitals have speculative-grade ratings or have about 100 days' cash on hand or less, S&P said.
A negative outlook reflects S&P's view that there is a 33 percent chance that operating and economic conditions will worsen to a degree that will cause a rating downgrade.
Below are the 39 hospitals or obligated groups, and their current rating:
1. Atrius Health (Auburndale, Mass.) — "BBB"
2. Bibb County Healthcare Authority (Centreville, Ala.) — "BB"
3. Dawson County Hospital District (Lamessa, Texas) — "CCC"
4. Delta (Colorado) County Memorial Hospital District — "BB"
5. Ector County Hospital District (Odessa, Texas) — "BBB"
6. Genesis HealthCare System (Zanesville, Ohio) — "BB+"
7. Grand River Hospital District (Rifle, Colo.) — "BB+"
8. Griffin Health Services (Derby, Conn.) — "BB+"
9. Guadalupe Regional Medical Center (Seguin, Texas) — "BB"
10. Hardin Memorial Hospital (Elizabethtown, Ky.) — "A-"
11. Holy Name Medical Center (Teaneck, N.J.) — "BBB"
12. Jackson Hospital and Clinic (Montgomery, Ala.) — "BBB-"
13. Jefferson County Public Hospital District No. 2 (Port Townsend, Wash.) — "BB+"
14. Jennie Stuart Medical Center (Hopkinsville, Ky.) — "BB+"
15. Lifespan (Providence, R.I.) — "BBB+"
16. Loma Linda (Calif.) University Medical Center — "BB-"
17. Madison Memorial Hospital (Rexburg, Idaho) — "BB+"
18. Milford (Mass.) Regional Medical Center — "BB+"
19. Mohawk Valley Health System (Utica, N.Y.) — "BB+"
20. National Jewish Health (Denver) — "BB+"
21. Nicholas H. Noyes Memorial Hospital (Dansville, N.Y.) — "BB"
22. North Oaks Health System (Hammond, La.) — "BB+"
23. Oak Valley Hospital District (Oakdale, Calif.) — "BB"
24. Opelousas (La.) General Hospital Authority — "BB+"
25. Oroville (Calif.) Hospital — "BB+"
26. OU Medicine (Oklahoma City) — "BB+"
27. Palomar Health (Poway, Calif.) — "BBB"
28. Pomona (Calif.) Valley Hospital Medical Center — "BBB"
29. Pullman (Wash.) Regional Hospital — "BBB-"
30. Rochester (N.Y.) General Hospital — "A-"
31. Ryder Memorial Hospital (Humacao, Puerto Rico) — "CCC"
32. Samaritan Medical Center (Watertown, N.Y.) — "BBB-"
33. Southeastern Regional Medical Center (Lumberton, N.C.) — "BBB+"
34. SoutheastHealth (Cape Girardeau, Mo.) — "BBB-"
35. Southwest Louisiana Hospital Association (Lake Charles) — "BB+"
36. Temple University Health System (Philadelphia) — "BBB-"
37. Westchester County Health Care Corporation (Valhalla, N.Y.) — "BBB-"
38. White River Health System (Batesville, Ark.) — "BBB-"
39. Winkler County Hospital District (Kermit, Texas) — "BB+"
