39 hospitals get negative rating outlook from S&P amid pandemic

S&P Global Ratings has revised the rating outlook for 39 hospitals to negative from stable due to the financial hit caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The affected hospitals have speculative-grade ratings or have about 100 days' cash on hand or less, S&P said.

A negative outlook reflects S&P's view that there is a 33 percent chance that operating and economic conditions will worsen to a degree that will cause a rating downgrade.

Below are the 39 hospitals or obligated groups, and their current rating:

1. Atrius Health (Auburndale, Mass.) — "BBB"

2. Bibb County Healthcare Authority (Centreville, Ala.) — "BB"

3. Dawson County Hospital District (Lamessa, Texas) — "CCC"

4. Delta (Colorado) County Memorial Hospital District — "BB"

5. Ector County Hospital District (Odessa, Texas) — "BBB"

6. Genesis HealthCare System (Zanesville, Ohio) — "BB+"

7. Grand River Hospital District (Rifle, Colo.) — "BB+"

8. Griffin Health Services (Derby, Conn.) — "BB+"

9. Guadalupe Regional Medical Center (Seguin, Texas) — "BB"

10. Hardin Memorial Hospital (Elizabethtown, Ky.) — "A-"

11. Holy Name Medical Center (Teaneck, N.J.) — "BBB"

12. Jackson Hospital and Clinic (Montgomery, Ala.) — "BBB-"

13. Jefferson County Public Hospital District No. 2 (Port Townsend, Wash.) — "BB+"

14. Jennie Stuart Medical Center (Hopkinsville, Ky.) — "BB+"

15. Lifespan (Providence, R.I.) — "BBB+"

16. Loma Linda (Calif.) University Medical Center — "BB-"

17. Madison Memorial Hospital (Rexburg, Idaho) — "BB+"

18. Milford (Mass.) Regional Medical Center — "BB+"

19. Mohawk Valley Health System (Utica, N.Y.) — "BB+"

20. National Jewish Health (Denver) — "BB+"

21. Nicholas H. Noyes Memorial Hospital (Dansville, N.Y.) — "BB"

22. North Oaks Health System (Hammond, La.) — "BB+"

23. Oak Valley Hospital District (Oakdale, Calif.) — "BB"

24. Opelousas (La.) General Hospital Authority — "BB+"

25. Oroville (Calif.) Hospital — "BB+"

26. OU Medicine (Oklahoma City) — "BB+"

27. Palomar Health (Poway, Calif.) — "BBB"

28. Pomona (Calif.) Valley Hospital Medical Center — "BBB"

29. Pullman (Wash.) Regional Hospital — "BBB-"

30. Rochester (N.Y.) General Hospital — "A-"

31. Ryder Memorial Hospital (Humacao, Puerto Rico) — "CCC"

32. Samaritan Medical Center (Watertown, N.Y.) — "BBB-"

33. Southeastern Regional Medical Center (Lumberton, N.C.) — "BBB+"

34. SoutheastHealth (Cape Girardeau, Mo.) — "BBB-"

35. Southwest Louisiana Hospital Association (Lake Charles) — "BB+"

36. Temple University Health System (Philadelphia) — "BBB-"

37. Westchester County Health Care Corporation (Valhalla, N.Y.) — "BBB-"

38. White River Health System (Batesville, Ark.) — "BBB-"

39. Winkler County Hospital District (Kermit, Texas) — "BB+"

