3 RCM companies naming CEOs

Becker's has reported on three revenue cycle management companies that have named new CEOs since Nov. 12, including R1 RCM, which brought back a former chief executive:

EnableComp named Frank Forte CEO on Dec. 4. He most recently served as CEO of AnatomyIT, a healthcare cybersecurity and IT company. He took over the role from Randy Dobbs, who transitioned to executive chairman of the board.

Joe Flanagan returned as R1 RCM's CEO on Nov. 19 following TowerBrook Capital Partners and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice's $8.9 billion acquisition of the company. Mr. Flanagan previously served as R1's CEO from May 2016 through January 2023. He replaced Lee Rivas, who became CEO after Mr. Flanagan stepped down from the role.

Aspirion named Nick Giannasi CEO on Nov. 12. He succeeded Amy Amick, who moved to the company's board of directors. Mr. Giannasi has been an Aspirion board member since August 2022. His past experience includes serving as head of demand-side product for Datavant and chief product officer of Ciox.





