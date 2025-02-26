3 health systems outsourcing RCM functions

Becker's has reported on three hospitals or health systems that have opted to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions in 2025:

1. Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System on Feb. 20 selected Ensemble Health Partners for an end-to-end revenue cycle partnership. About 700 HSHS employees will become Ensemble employees as part of the agreement.

2. Lady of the Sea General HospitalLady of the Sea General Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Galliano, La., selected TruBridge as its EHR and revenue cycle management provider. The hospital suffered significant damage during Hurricane Ida in 2021, losing part of its roof to severe wind. Lady of the Sea is constructing a new 78,000-square-foot facility and has been providing care in a modular facility until the building opens. Hospital officials determined that a change in technology providers was necessary to better serve patients and improve internal workflows.

3. Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health said Jan. 10 it is outsourcing some back-office functions, which will affect 171 roles. Jefferson said that following a thorough review it is "transitioning a limited number of non-patient-facing administrative functions to an external partner to enhance efficiency." The health system declined to name the company with which it is partnering to outsource the positions. The employees affected work in billing, insurance preauthorization and clinical documentation, according to the report. Most of the employees work remotely.







