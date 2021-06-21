21 top client-rated healthcare financial solutions, ranked by Black Book

Listen
Black Book has unveiled the top client-rated financial solutions in the healthcare sector.
To determine the top-rated solutions, Black Book collected survey responses from 4,616 hospital and health system CFOs, vice presidents of finance and revenue cycle, controllers, business office managers and staff. The responses were used to determine top-performing vendors for financial software and technology systems.
Here are 21 finance solutions that ranked highest by client experience for 2021:
- Cost accounting & financial decision support: Axiom by Syntellis Performance Solutions
- Patient financing & medical loan solutions: ClearBalance
- Enterprise patient identifier solutions: Experian Health
- Patient payment technology: Waystar
- Revenue analytics: RevSpring
- Provider contract management & optimization solutions: Axion by Syntellis Performance Solutions
- Revenue recovery & accounts receivable solutions: Change Healthcare
- Chargemaster & price transparency solution: Vitalware CDM
- Enterprise document management & imaging: 3M Health Record Management Software
- Enterprise resource planning: Symplr API Healthcare
- Patient access software: Accureg Patient Access
- Inpatient accounting systems (large hospitals): Epic Resolute Hospital Billing
- Inpatient accounting systems (community hospitals): Allscripts Sunrise Patient Financials
- Hospital claims management systems: Experian Health
- Ambulatory/medical billing solutions: OSP Labs
- Patient financial engagement: Cedar Patient Financial Engagement
- Benchmarking and comparative solutions: Axiom by Syntellis Performance Solutions
- Nurse & staff scheduling systems: Shiftwizard
- Physician and medical scheduling solutions: Lightning Bolt
- Real-time location systems: Zebra Technologies
- Complex claims systems: Argos Health