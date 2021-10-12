$20M in low-interest loans available for Kentucky rural hospitals

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Oct. 12 that rural hospitals can receive $25,000 to $1 million in loans through the Kentucky Rural Hospital Loan Program.

Hospitals are eligible if they are located in a county with a population of less than 50,000 people. They also must request funds to maintain or upgrade facilities, retain and recruit staff, or provide services to more rural citizens.

Those who receive the loan will have a 1 percent fixed rate.

"Hospitals are a cornerstone of rural communities and a key contributor to economic development," said Mr. Beshear. "Our goal is to create a better Kentucky for all of our residents, and that starts by investing in one of the most vital pieces of infrastructure: our rural hospitals. This innovative loan program is the latest advancement in our work to ensure every Kentuckian across all 120 counties has access to the high-quality health care services they need, close to home. I look forward to seeing this program's impact for generations to come."