$20M gift to support Tennessee medical school scholarships, programs

Nashville, Tenn.-based Meharry Medical College has received a $20 million gift from an anonymous donor following its $175 million investment from Bloomberg Philanthropies.

The eight-figure donation will be used to strengthen educational programs and offer scholarships to students, according to a Sept. 9 news release from the college shared with Becker's.

Recently launched programs from the college include its physician assistant sciences program and its School of Global Health, which opened in 2023 and marked the first of its kind in the U.S., the release said.

Bloomberg donated $175 million to the college in August as part of its $600 million total donations to four historically Black medical schools.