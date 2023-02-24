$200M fund set to boost pediatric healthcare in rural Georgia

A collaboration between Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Macon, Ga.-based Mercer University School of Medicine aims to improve pediatric healthcare in rural Georgia.

The initiative is being supported by a $200 million fund the Children's Healthcare board allocated in 2022, according to a Feb. 22 news release from Mercer.

Among the priorities of the initiative is to increase access to pediatricians in rural counties, according to the release. Children's Healthcare is funding 10 full-tuition scholarships in 2023 through a program with Mercer for medical students specializing in pediatrics who commit to serving in rural Georgia for at least four years after residency.

Funds will also be used on pilots and projects, according to the release. Proposed programs include: