2,300 healthcare leaders weigh in on industry's most impactful trends

Lost hospital revenue attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic will have the greatest impact on the healthcare industry in the next year, a new survey of 2,300 industry leaders found.

The 2020 Healthcare Trends Survey, published by data firm Definitive Healthcare, polled the industry leaders on trends that will have the greatest impact on the healthcare industry in the next 12 months.



Five survey findings:

1. More than a third, 36.5 percent of respondents, said the loss of revenue in hospitals due to the suspension of elective care would be the biggest trend to watch in the industry in the year ahead.

2. Twenty-four percent said that implications of delayed care, including ignored preventive and critical care for high risk and chronic disease patients would be the biggest trend to watch.

3. Increased telehealth usage topped the list for 23.2 percent of respondents.

4. Just over 10 percent of respondents said a decline in commercial insurance enrollment due to the rising unemployment rate was the top trend to watch.

5. Five percent said the mounting elective surgery backlog is a top trend in the next year.

Read the full report here.

