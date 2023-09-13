17 profitable health systems in Q2

Many hospitals and healthcare systems have reported quarterly and first half financial results within the past several weeks. Here are 17 systems that have reported profitable results both in terms of operating income and, in some cases, net income.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list.

1. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare posted $1.81 billion in operating income for the second quarter, compared with $1.76 billion during the second quarter of 2022. Net income for the period hit $1.19 billion, a 3.3 percent year-over-year increase from the $1.16 billion it posted in the second quarter last year.

2. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente reported $741 million in operating income in the second quarter, up from $89 million in the same period last year. Its operating margin grew from 0.4 percent to 2.9 percent.

3. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare posted $604 million in second-quarter operating income, up from the $553 million it recorded in the same period last year. The system reported $123 million in net income for the three-month period, compared with $38 million in the same period last year.

4. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic reported $300 million in operating income in the second quarter, up from $155 million in the same period in 2022. Net income in the second quarter was $547 million versus a $604 million net loss in Q2 2022.

5. King of Prussia-based Universal Health Services recorded $280.1 million in operating income in the second quarter, improving on the $233.4 million gain it posted in the prior-year period. Net income for the second quarter hit $171.3 million, up from $163.9 million during the second quarter of 2022.

6. Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems reported $246 million in second-quarter operating income, up from a $119 million operating income during the same period last year. CHS reported a net loss of $38 million for the quarter, compared with a net loss of $326 million in the same period in 2022.

7. Phoenix-based Banner Health reported $162.7 million in operating income for the first six months of 2023, up from an $87.2 million operating loss during the same period last year. In the first quarter, the 33-hospital system posted a $128 million operating gain, compared to a $46 million loss in the first quarter of 2022.

8. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health posted $184 million in operating income during the first six months of 2023, a 35 percent drop year over year. Intermountain merged with Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health in April 2022, adding $4.2 billion of assets for the year. In the first quarter of 2023, the system reported $104 million in operating income compared to $130 million operating for the same period in 2022.

9. Orlando (Fla.) Health reported an operating income of $118.2 million in the second quarter, a 14 percent decrease from the prior-year period. The system posted a net income of $190.9 million in the second quarter compared with a net loss of $150.9 million in the same period last year.

10. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health posted an operating income of $146.6 million in the first half of the year, up from $40.8 million in the same period in 2022. The 21-hospital system reported net income of $606.3 million for the first half of the year compared with a net loss of $1 billion in 2022. In the first quarter, Northwell posted a $22.6 million operating loss, compared to a $38.6 million loss in the same quarter last year.

11. Indianapolis-based IU Health transformed a $21.3 million operating income in the second quarter of last year into $150.5 million for the same period of 2023. Net income for the second quarter totaled $307.7 million compared with a net loss of $571 million in the same period of 2022.

12. Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham reported an operating income of $69.4 million in the quarter ending June 30, compared to a $120.2 operating loss in the same period in 2022. Net income totaled $437.5 million for the quarter, up from a $949 million loss in the same period last year.

13. Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care posted $62.9 million in operating income for the second quarter, a 28 percent dip from the $87.4 million it reported in the prior-year period. Net income hit $350.5 million for the quarter, compared with a $167.7 million net loss for during the second quarter of 2022.

14. Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health posted $85.7 million in operating income in the first six months of the year after recording $15.19 billion in total revenue and $15.1 billion in total expenses. In the first quarter, the 67-hospital system reported $10.4 million in operating income — representing a 0.1 percent operating margin — and an overall gain of $578.7 million.

15. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health reported a $71.8 million operating gain for the six months ending June 30, up from the $24 million operating gain recorded in the first six months of 2022. Sanford posted $33.7 million in operating income in the first quarter, up from $13 in the first quarter of 2022.

16. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health reported $29 million in second-quarter operating income, reversing the $51 million loss it posted in the second quarter of 2022.

17. Pittsburgh-based UPMC reported $15 million in operating income for the six months ended June 30, an 82 percent drop from the $82 million operating income posted during the same period in 2022. UPMC's operating income hit $100.4 million in the first quarter, up from $50.4 million in the prior-year period.