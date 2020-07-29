16 recent hospital credit rating actions

The following seven hospital and health system credit rating actions occurred in the last week. They are categorized by downgrade, upgrade or affirmation.

Downgrade:

John Fitzgibbon Memorial Hospital (Marshall, Mo.) — From "B" to "B-" (Fitch)

(Marshall, Mo.) — From "B" to "B-" (Fitch) Medical Center Health System (Odessa, Texas) — From "BB+" to "BB" (Fitch)

(Odessa, Texas) — From "BB+" to "BB" (Fitch) Pioneers Memorial Hospital (Brawley, Calif.) — From "BBB-" to "BB" (Fitch)

(Brawley, Calif.) — From "BBB-" to "BB" (Fitch) South Shore Hospital (Weymouth, Mass.) — From "Baa1" to "Baa2" (Moody's)

Upgrade:

Silver Cross Hospital and Medical Center (New Lenox, Ill.) — From "Baa1" to "A3" (Moody's)

Affirmed:

Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City) — affirmed at "A+" (S&P)

(New York City) — affirmed at "A+" (S&P) Mon Health (Morgantown, W.Va.) — affirmed at "BBB+" (Fitch)

(Morgantown, W.Va.) — affirmed at "BBB+" (Fitch) Mosaic Life Care (St. Joseph, Mo.) — affirmed "AA-" (Fitch)

(St. Joseph, Mo.) — affirmed "AA-" (Fitch) Northwest Community Hospital (Arlington Heights, Ill.) — affirmed its "A" (S&P)

(Arlington Heights, Ill.) — affirmed its "A" (S&P) Phoenix Children's Hospital — affirmed at "A+" (Fitch) and "A" (S&P)

— affirmed at "A+" (Fitch) and "A" (S&P) South Shore Hospital (Weymouth, Mass.) — affirmed at "BBB+" (Fitch)

(Weymouth, Mass.) — affirmed at "BBB+" (Fitch) SSM Health (St. Louis) — affirmed at "A1" (Moody's)

(St. Louis) — affirmed at "A1" (Moody's) Texas Children's Hospital (Houston) — affirmed at "AA" (Fitch)

(Houston) — affirmed at "AA" (Fitch) University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (West Des Moines, Iowa) — affirmed at "Aa2" (Moody's) and "AA" (S&P)

(West Des Moines, Iowa) — affirmed at "Aa2" (Moody's) and "AA" (S&P) Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.) — affirmed at "A2" (Moody's)

(Marietta, Ga.) — affirmed at "A2" (Moody's) Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System — affirmed at "AA-" (Fitch)

