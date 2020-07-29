16 recent hospital credit rating actions
The following seven hospital and health system credit rating actions occurred in the last week. They are categorized by downgrade, upgrade or affirmation.
Downgrade:
- John Fitzgibbon Memorial Hospital (Marshall, Mo.) — From "B" to "B-" (Fitch)
- Medical Center Health System (Odessa, Texas) — From "BB+" to "BB" (Fitch)
- Pioneers Memorial Hospital (Brawley, Calif.) — From "BBB-" to "BB" (Fitch)
- South Shore Hospital (Weymouth, Mass.) — From "Baa1" to "Baa2" (Moody's)
Upgrade:
- Silver Cross Hospital and Medical Center (New Lenox, Ill.) — From "Baa1" to "A3" (Moody's)
Affirmed:
- Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City) — affirmed at "A+" (S&P)
- Mon Health (Morgantown, W.Va.) — affirmed at "BBB+" (Fitch)
- Mosaic Life Care (St. Joseph, Mo.) — affirmed "AA-" (Fitch)
- Northwest Community Hospital (Arlington Heights, Ill.) — affirmed its "A" (S&P)
- Phoenix Children's Hospital — affirmed at "A+" (Fitch) and "A" (S&P)
- South Shore Hospital (Weymouth, Mass.) — affirmed at "BBB+" (Fitch)
- SSM Health (St. Louis) — affirmed at "A1" (Moody's)
- Texas Children's Hospital (Houston) — affirmed at "AA" (Fitch)
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (West Des Moines, Iowa) — affirmed at "Aa2" (Moody's) and "AA" (S&P)
- Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.) — affirmed at "A2" (Moody's)
- Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System — affirmed at "AA-" (Fitch)
