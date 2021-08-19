15 things to know about CHS, Tenet and HCA

Three of the major for-profit hospital chains operate 330 acute care hospitals across the U.S. 

Below are 15 things to know about three of the major for-profit hospital operators: Community Health Systems, HCA Healthcare and Tenet Healthcare. 

Community Health Systems

Headquarters: Franklin, Tenn.

CEO: Tim Hingtgen 

Number of acute care hospitals: 84

2020 revenue: $11.8 billion 

2020 net income: $511 million 


HCA Healthcare 

Headquarters: Nashville, Tenn. 

CEO: Samuel Hazen 

Number of acute care hospitals: 186 

2020 revenue: $51.5 billion 

2020 net income: $3.8 billion 

Tenet Healthcare 

Headquarters: Dallas

CEO: Ronald Rittenmeyer 

Number of acute care hospitals: 60 

2020 revenue: $17.6 billion 

2020 net income: $399 million

