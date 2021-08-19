15 things to know about CHS, Tenet and HCA

Three of the major for-profit hospital chains operate 330 acute care hospitals across the U.S.
Below are 15 things to know about three of the major for-profit hospital operators: Community Health Systems, HCA Healthcare and Tenet Healthcare.
Community Health Systems
Headquarters: Franklin, Tenn.
CEO: Tim Hingtgen
Number of acute care hospitals: 84
2020 revenue: $11.8 billion
2020 net income: $511 million
HCA Healthcare
Headquarters: Nashville, Tenn.
CEO: Samuel Hazen
Number of acute care hospitals: 186
2020 revenue: $51.5 billion
2020 net income: $3.8 billion
Tenet Healthcare
Headquarters: Dallas
CEO: Ronald Rittenmeyer
Number of acute care hospitals: 60
2020 revenue: $17.6 billion
2020 net income: $399 million