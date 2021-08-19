15 things to know about CHS, Tenet and HCA

Three of the major for-profit hospital chains operate 330 acute care hospitals across the U.S.

Below are 15 things to know about three of the major for-profit hospital operators: Community Health Systems, HCA Healthcare and Tenet Healthcare.

Community Health Systems

Headquarters: Franklin, Tenn.

CEO: Tim Hingtgen

Number of acute care hospitals: 84

2020 revenue: $11.8 billion

2020 net income: $511 million



HCA Healthcare

Headquarters: Nashville, Tenn.

CEO: Samuel Hazen

Number of acute care hospitals: 186

2020 revenue: $51.5 billion

2020 net income: $3.8 billion





Tenet Healthcare

Headquarters: Dallas

CEO: Ronald Rittenmeyer

Number of acute care hospitals: 60

2020 revenue: $17.6 billion

2020 net income: $399 million