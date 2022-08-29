15 hospitals with highest coding rates for social-determinants-of-health diagnoses

In 2021, 14 percent of Omaha, Neb.-based Methodist Hospital's inpatient claims contained a social determinant of health diagnosis code, the highest percentage in the U.S, according to a study conducted by data analytics company Hospital Pricing Specialists

Hospital Pricing Specialists reviewed 8.4 million inpatient claims made in 2021 at 5,757 hospitals to determine the incidence rate among social-determinants-of-health diagnosis codes, according to the report, which was shared with Becker's on Aug. 25. 

The following are the 15 hospitals with the highest percentage of social-determinants-of-health diagnosis claims: 

1. Methodist Hospital (Omaha, Neb.) — 14 percent

2. Ascension Via Christi St. Francis (Wichita, Kan.) — 13.1 percent

3. Mission Hospital (Asheville, N.C.) — 12.9 percent

4. Mercy Medical Center Redding (Calif.) — 8.7 percent 

5. The University of Texas Medical Branch Health Galveston Campus — 7.8 percent 

6. UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central (Colorado Spring, Colo.) — 7.5 percent 

7. Albert B. Chandler Hospital (Lexington, Ky.) — 7.3 percent 

8. Siena Hospital (Henderson, Nev.) — 7 percent

9. Temple University Hospital-Main Campus (Philadelphia) — 6.9 percent 

10. UPMC Presbyterian (Pittsburgh) — 6.6 percent 

11. Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center (Las Vegas) — 6.4 percent 

12. UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital (Aurora) — 6.2 percent

13. Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center (Rockville, Md.) — 6.1 percent 

t-14. Banner Del E Webb Medical Center (Sun City West, Ariz.) — 5.9 percent 

t-14. St. Luke's University Hospital-Bethlehem (Pa.) — 5.9 percent

