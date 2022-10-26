12 recent RCM mergers and acquisitions

From National Medical Billing Services acquiring MedTek to Optum's completed merger with Change Healthcare, here are 10 revenue cycle management mergers and acquisitions Becker's has reported since June 21:

1. National Medical Billing Services acquired MedTek, an ASC revenue cycle management provider, on Oct. 25. MedTek was founded in 2001 and offers medical transcription, coding, billing and other software products to ASCs in nearly 50 states. It employs more than 100 surgical coders through a management tool and interactive dashboard.

2. Revenue cycle management company Wakefield & Associates acquired Columbus, Ohio-based debt collection company Choice Recovery on Oct. 20. Wakefield said the acquisition will grow its geographic presence in the Great Lakes region and enhance its ability to provide a full suite of RCM services to a wide scope of healthcare industry clients.

3. Knowtion Health — formerly RSource Healthcare — acquired Amplus, a healthcare revenue cycle accounts receivable resolution and technology service. The acquisition will allow Knowtion to accelerate its plans to expand low balance recovery technologies, according to an Oct. 7 news release.

4. Optum completed its $7.8 billion merger with Change Healthcare on Oct. 3 after a federal judge cleared the path for Optum's parent company, UnitedHealth Group, to move forward with the acquisition. The aim of the merger is to connect and simplify the clinical, administrative and payment processes for healthcare providers and payers.

5. Tech-enabled out-of-network payment integrity platform Collect Rx is joining Wakefield & Associates. Collect Rx assists customers with appeals and negotiations and serves more than 5,400 healthcare companies in the U.S., according to a Sept. 6 news release from the company.

6. Revenue integrity and compliance software provider Panacea Healthcare Solutions on Aug. 23 acquired Holliday & Associates and First Healthcare Compliance, expanding its reach to more than 600 hospitals, health systems, physician practices and accountable care organizations.

7. Healthcare revenue cycle management company Alpha II acquired clinical data analytics company Health eFilings on Aug. 18. Alpha II CEO Todd Dooze is leading the combined company.

8. Automated healthcare payments reconciliation services platform Revenue Management Solutions completed its acquisition of OrboGraph on Aug. 15. As part of the deal, OrboGraph's artificial intelligence-based check imaging and fraud detection services will operate as an independent entity within Revenue Management Solutions and retain the OrboGraph name.

9. Private equity firm Veritas Capital completed the combination of Coronis Health and MiraMed Global Services to create a multispeciality revenue cycle management platform. The combined company benefits from increased scale, end-to-end RCM capabilities across multiple specialties and employs 8,500 people globally, according to an Oct. 4 news release.

10. Revecore acquired specialized revenue cycle management firms Kemberton and Cura Revenue Cycle Management, the company said Aug. 3. Kemberton partners with healthcare providers to collect complex claims. Cura provides software-enabled underpayment identification and recovery services to hospitals and health systems.

11. Healthcare-focused private equity firm Linden Capital Partners completed its acquisition of revenue cycle management company Aspirion on Aug. 2. Aspirion helps hospitals and physicians recover complex claims revenue, such as that from vehicle accidents, workers' compensation, Veterans Affairs, Tricare and out-of-state Medicaid.

12. Revenue cycle management company R1 RCM said June 21 it completed its acquisition of Atlanta-based healthcare revenue recovery provider and consultant Cloudmed. R1 RCM announced in January it planned to acquire Cloudmed in an all-stock deal worth about $4.1 billion.