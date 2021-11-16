11 top client-rated RCM solutions, ranked by Black Book

Black Book released the highest-rated vendors in customer satisfaction and client experience in 10 categories of RCM Software Tools and RCM Outsourcing Services.

The revenue cycle solution satisfaction polls for the second to fourth quarters represented 486 hospitals and inpatient organizations and 5,091 physician practices, according to a Nov. 16 news release. A total of 211 vendors in all RCM products and outsourced services were examined.

Highest rated in RCM software solutions client experience:

Waystar: End-to-end RCM software and technology, hospital chains, systems, corporations, integrated delivery networks and corporation

nThrive: End-to-end RCM software and technology, hospitals under 100 beds

Waystar: End-to-end RCM software and technology, community hospitals and medical centers

Allscripts Practice Management: End-to-end RCM software and technology ambulatory physician practices and groups

HCS Interactant: End-to-end RCM software and technology post-acute and longer term care

Hayes Management: Revenue integrity, billing compliance, auditing workflow and charge analysis platform tools

Avadyne: Patient communications and financial satisfaction solutions

Highest rated in RCM outsourcing solutions client experience: