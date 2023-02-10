11 things to know about Doximity's Q3 financial results

Doximity reported 18 percent higher revenues, 78 percent higher operating cash flow, and 85 percent higher free cash flow, year-over-year, in its fiscal third quarter results published Feb. 9.

Eleven things to know about its financial results from the quarter that ended on Dec. 31:

1. The company reported revenue of $115.3 million, versus $97.9 million, an increase of 18 percent year-over-year.

2. Net income was reported at $33.5 million, versus $55.6 million, representing a margin of 29 percent, versus 56.9 percent — a decrease of 38 percent year-over-year.

3. Non-GAAP net income of $45.8 million, versus $63.6 million, representing a margin of 39.7 percent, versus 65 percent — a decrease of 28 percent year-over-year.

4. Doximity reported adjusted EBITDA of $55.5 million, versus $47.0 million, an increase of 18 percent year-over-year, representing adjusted EBITDA margins of 48.2 percent, versus 48 percent.

5. The company said its diluted net income per share was $0.16, versus $0.26, while non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.22, versus $0.29. Those figures represent decreases of 38.4 percent and 24.1 percent, respectively, year-over-year.

6. Operating cash flow was reported at $48.7 million, versus $27.3 million, an increase of 78 percent year-over-year, and free cash flow of $47.5 million, versus $25.6 million, an increase of 85 percent year-over-year.

Expectations for the fiscal fourth quarter ending March 31:

7. Revenue between $109.6 million and $110.6 million.

8. Adjusted EBITDA between $45.2 million and $46.2 million.

Projections for the fiscal year ending March 31:

8. Revenue between $417.7 million and $418.7 million.

9. Adjusted EBITDA between $180.2 million and $181.2 million.

Projections for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024:

10. Revenue of greater than $500 million.

11. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 43 percent or greater.