11 hospitals, health systems seeking RCM talent
Eleven hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeking websites.
- Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a senior revenue cycle director.
- Boston Medical Center is seeking a middle revenue cycle director.
- Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) is seeking a revenue cycle specialist.
- Lahey Hospital & Medical Center (Burlington, Mass.) is a revenue cycle analyst.
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City) is seeking a revenue cycle application analyst.
- Nebraska Medicine (Omaha) is seeking a senior analyst of revenue integrity.
- Northside Hospital (Atlanta) is seeking a revenue cycle director.
- NYU Langone Health (New York City) is seeking a revenue cycle management analyst.
- Porter Medical Center (Middlebury, Vt.) is seeking a revenue integrity and reimbursement analyst.
- Scripps Health (San Diego) is seeking an emergency department revenue cycle lead.
- Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk, Va.) is seeking a revenue specialist.
