11 hospitals, health systems seeking RCM talent

Eleven hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeking websites.

  1. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a senior revenue cycle director.

  2. Boston Medical Center is seeking a middle revenue cycle director.

  3. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) is seeking a revenue cycle specialist.

  4. Lahey Hospital & Medical Center (Burlington, Mass.) is a revenue cycle analyst.

  5. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City) is seeking a revenue cycle application analyst.

  6. Nebraska Medicine (Omaha) is seeking a senior analyst of revenue integrity.

  7. Northside Hospital (Atlanta) is seeking a revenue cycle director.

  8. NYU Langone Health (New York City) is seeking a revenue cycle management analyst.

  9. Porter Medical Center (Middlebury, Vt.) is seeking a revenue integrity and reimbursement analyst.

  10. Scripps Health (San Diego) is seeking an emergency department revenue cycle lead.

  11. Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk, Va.) is seeking a revenue specialist.

