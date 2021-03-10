11 hospitals, health systems seeking RCM talent

Eleven hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeking websites.

More articles on healthcare finance:

New York hospital to cut 60 jobs

CMS reviewing part of Primary Care First payment model

CMS revises timeline for Medicare Shared Savings Program

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.