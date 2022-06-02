11 health systems with strong finances

Here are 11 health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from Fitch Ratings, Moody's Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports.

1. Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System has an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The health system has strong operating performance and liquidity metrics, Moody's said. The credit rating agency expects Atlantic Health System to sustain strong performance to support capital spending.

2. Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health has an "AA" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The health system has a leading market share and a favorable payer mix, Fitch said. The health system's broad operating platform and strategic capital investments should enable it to return to stronger operating results, the credit rating agency said.

3. Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System has an "Aa2" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The health system has a consistently strong operating cash flow margin and ample balance sheet resources, Moody's said. Inova's financial excellence will remain undergirded by its favorable regulatory and economic environment, the credit rating agency said.

4. Vineland, N.J.-based Inspira Health Network has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The health system has strong operating performance, a leading market position in a stable service area and a growing residency program, Fitch said. The credit rating agency expects the system's growing outpatient footprint and an increase in patient volumes to support its operating stability.

5. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente has an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The health system has a strong financial profile, and the system's operating platform is "arguably the most emulated model" for nonprofit healthcare delivery in the U.S., Fitch said. By revenue base, Kaiser is the largest nonprofit health system in the U.S., and it is the most fully integrated healthcare delivery system in the country, according to the credit rating agency.

6. Mass General Brigham has an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's and an "AA-" rating and stable outlook with S&P. The Boston-based health system has an excellent clinical reputation, good financial performance and strong balance sheet metrics, Moody's said. The credit rating agency said it expects Mass General Brigham to maintain a strong market position and stable financial performance.

7. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has an "Aa2" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The credit rating agency said Mayo Clinic's strong market position and patient demand will drive favorable financial results. The health system "will continue to leverage its excellent reputation and patient demand to continue generating favorable operating performance while maintaining strong balance sheet ratios," Moody's said.

8. Methodist Health System has an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The Dallas-based system has strong operating performance, and investments in facilities have allowed it to continue to capture more market share in the fast-growing Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area, Moody's said. The credit rating agency said it expects Methodist Health System's strong operating performance and favorable liquidity to continue.

9. Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Healthcare has an "AA" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. The health system has a strong market position, a good payer mix and robust cash-to-adjusted debt levels, Fitch said. The credit rating agency expects the system to weather an expected period of weakened operating cash flow margins.

10. Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Healthcare Services has an "Aa3" rating and stable outlook with Moody's and an "AA" rating and stable outlook with Fitch. Presbyterian Healthcare Services is the largest health system in New Mexico, and it has strong revenue growth and a healthy balance sheet, Moody's said. The credit rating agency said it expects the health system's balance sheet and debt metrics to remain strong.

11. University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has an "Aa2" rating and stable outlook with Moody's. The Iowa City-based health system, the only academic medical center in Iowa, has strong patient demand and excellent financial management, Moody's said. The credit rating agency said it expects the health system to continue to manage the pandemic with improved operating cash flow margins.





