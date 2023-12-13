11 health systems seeking revenue cycle vice presidents

Eleven hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle vice presidents.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

1. Berkshire Health Systems, based in Pittsfield, Mass., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

2. Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, based in Baton Rouge, La., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

3. Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare seeks a vice president of revenue cycle operations.

4. Inova Health System, based in Falls Church, Va., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

5. Intermountain Health, based in Salt Lake City, seeks a vice president of revenue services.

6. McLaren Health Care, based in Grand Blanc, Mich., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle to be based in Shelby Township, Mich.

7. Prime Healthcare, based in Ontario, Calif., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

8. St. Luke's Hospital, based in Chesterfield, Mo., seeks a network vice president of revenue cycle.

9. Universal Health Services, based in King of Prussia, Pa., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle management.

10. University of Miami Health seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

11. Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, based in Tacoma, Wash., seeks a division vice president of revenue cycle.