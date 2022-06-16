100 million Americans have healthcare debt, report says

More than 100 millions Americans, including 41 percent of adults, have medical or dental debt, according to a June 16 report from NPR and Kaiser Health News.

The report draws on a nationwide poll conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Eight things to know:

1. Fifty-six percent of Americans with debt owe $2,500 or less. Twenty-four percent owe $5,000 or more.

2. Seventy-two percent said their debt comes from a one-time bill or short-term medical expense, such as a single hospital stay or treatment for an accident.

3. Sixty-three percent of those with debt said they cut spending on food, clothing and other basics as a result of that debt.

4. Seventy-nine percent of those with debt said they skipped or delayed care or medications due to cost. Forty-nine percent of those without debt said they skipped or delayed care or medications.

5. Forty-seven percent of those with debt said they've been contracted by a collection agency in the last five years.

6. Twenty-four percent of those with debt said they have bills that are past due or they can't pay.

7. Twenty-one percent of those with debt said they have a payment plan with a medical provider.

8. Sixty-eight percent of adults in households earning less than $40,000 had healthcare debt in the last five years, compared with 57 percent earning between $40,000 and $89,999, and 45 percent earning $90,000 or more.

