10 states with the most, fewest residents in medical debt

Southern states have higher shares of residents with outstanding medical debt than states in other parts of the country, according to a recent analysis from Anidjar & Levine.

The Floridian law firm, which specializes in personal injury, analyzed the most recent medical debt collections data from the Urban Institute Data Catalog to compile the report. Their findings were shared with Becker's on Oct. 12.

These are the states with the largest (and smallest) volume of residents in medical debt, per the analysis.

States with the highest percentage of residents with medical debt in collections:

1. West Virginia — 23.97%

2. South Carolina — 22.26%

3. Oklahoma — 21.46%

4. North Carolina — 20.29%

5. Texas — 18.82%

6. Louisiana — 18.06%

7. Arkansas — 17.78%

8. Tennessee — 17.63%

9. Georgia — 17.33%

10. Kentucky — 17.11%

States with the lowest percentage of residents with medical debt in collections:

1. Minnesota — 2.42%

2. South Dakota — 3.17%

3. Alaska — 3.88%

4. Massachusetts — 4.03%

5. Vermont — 4.71%

6. Oregon — 4.78%

7. Washington — 4.97%

8. Hawaii — 4.99%

9. Rhode Island — 5.11%

10. New York — 5.57%