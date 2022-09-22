10 states with the highest, lowest average physician office visit price

The average physician office visit price is highest in Alaska and lowest in Vermont, according to an analysis conducted by data analytics company Hospital Pricing Specialists.

Hospital Pricing Specialists reviewed claims in its national database for fiscal year 2021, according to the report shared with Becker's.

10 states with the highest average price

1. Alaska: $230.93

2. Massachusetts: $213.60

3. California: $201.06

4. Wisconsin: $198.70

5. Oregon: $197.80

6. New York: $194.75

7. Minnesota: $184.82

8. New Jersey: $182.60

9. Nevada: $178.97

10. Connecticut: $175.06

10 states with the lowest average price

1. Vermont: $103.81

2. South Dakota: $117.30

3. Alabama: $119.74

4. Mississippi: $122.64

5. Michigan: $123.91

6. Maine: $125.31

7. Idaho: $129.58

8. Arkansas: $131.85

9. Indiana: $135.70

10. Montana: $136.85