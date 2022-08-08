10 providers seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Akron Children's Hospital, based in Ohio, seeks a revenue integrity specialist. 

2. Baptist Memorial Health, based in Memphis, Tenn., seeks a manager of revenue cycle projects. 

3. Cape Cod Healthcare, based in Hyannis, Mass., seeks a revenue cycle systems analyst. 

4. Denver Health seeks a revenue cycle specialist. 

5. Johnson Memorial Hospital, based in Franklin, Ind., seeks a director of revenue cycle. 

6. Methodist Health System, based in Dallas, seeks a revenue integrity charging coding specialist.

7. NYU Langone Health, based in New York City, seeks a senior revenue cycle management analyst. 

8. Sentara Healthcare, based in Norfolk, Va., seeks a revenue and charge integrity manager. 

9. University Hospitals, based in Cleveland, seeks a revenue cycle specialist. 

10. Yakima Valley Memorial, based in Yakima, Wash., seks a revenue cycle representative.

