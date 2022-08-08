10 providers seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
1. Akron Children's Hospital, based in Ohio, seeks a revenue integrity specialist.
2. Baptist Memorial Health, based in Memphis, Tenn., seeks a manager of revenue cycle projects.
3. Cape Cod Healthcare, based in Hyannis, Mass., seeks a revenue cycle systems analyst.
4. Denver Health seeks a revenue cycle specialist.
5. Johnson Memorial Hospital, based in Franklin, Ind., seeks a director of revenue cycle.
6. Methodist Health System, based in Dallas, seeks a revenue integrity charging coding specialist.
7. NYU Langone Health, based in New York City, seeks a senior revenue cycle management analyst.
8. Sentara Healthcare, based in Norfolk, Va., seeks a revenue and charge integrity manager.
9. University Hospitals, based in Cleveland, seeks a revenue cycle specialist.
10. Yakima Valley Memorial, based in Yakima, Wash., seks a revenue cycle representative.