10 providers seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. ChristianaCare, based in Newark, Del., seeks a revenue integrity analyst.

2. Duke Health, based in Durham, N.C., seeks a revenue manager for a remote role.

3. Johns Hopkins Health System, based in Baltimore, seeks a revenue cycle coordinator.

4. Kaiser Permanente, based in Oakland, Calif., seeks a director of revenue cycle compliance.

5. Mayo Clinic, based in Rochester, Minn., seeks a revenue cycle manager for a remote role.

6. NYU Langone Health, based in New York City, seeks a revenue cycle management analyst.

7. Renown Health, based in Reno, Nev., seeks a revenue integrity coordinator.

8. St. Luke's Health System, based in Boise, Idaho, seeks a revenue cycle supervisor.

9. Temple University Health System, based in Philadelphia, seeks a revenue cycle analyst.

10. University of Virginia Medical Center, based in Charlottesville, seeks a revenue cycle manager.