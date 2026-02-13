10 providers seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

1. Alameda Health System, based in Oakland, Calif., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

2. Cheyenne (Wyo.) Regional Medical Center seeks a revenue integrity administrator.

3. Emory Healthcare, based in Atlanta, seeks an associate director of revenue cycle.

4. Frederick (Md.) Health seeks a vice president of revenue strategy and operations

5. Kaleida Health, based in Buffalo, N.Y., seeks a revenue integrity director.

6. OSF HealthCare, based in Peoria, Ill., seeks a vice president of revenue integrity.

7. Tanner Health System, based in Carrollton, Ga., seeks a director of revenue integrity.

8. University Hospital, based in Newark, N.J., seeks a senior revenue cycle analyst (Epic).

9. University Medical Center of El Paso (Texas) seeks a director of revenue cycle.

10. William Newton Hospital, based in Winfield, Kan., seeks a director of revenue cycle.