10 providers seeking RCM talent

Andrew Cass -

Here are 10 hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Adena Health System, based in Chillicothe, Ohio, seeks a revenue cycle team lead. 

2. Columbia University Medical Center, based in New York City, seeks a director of revenue cycle. 

3. Community Health System, based in Fresno, Calif., seeks revenue cycle integrity analyst. 

4. Johns Hopkins Hospital, based in Baltimore, seeks a revenue cycle coordinator. 

5. Memorial Hermann Health System, based in Houston, seeks a revenue cycle coordinator. 

6. Mohawk Valley Health Systems, based in Utica, N.Y., seeks a revenue cycle analyst. 

7. Oregon Health & Science University, based in Portland, Ore., seeks a revenue cycle specialist for their patient access services department. 

8. Parkland Health and Hospital System, based in Dallas, seeks a revenue cycle supervisor. 

9. Tufts Medical Center, based in Boston, seeks a revenue integrity analyst. 

10. University of Texas Medical Branch, based in Galveston, seeks a manager of revenue cycle operations. 

