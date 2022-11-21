10 providers seeking RCM talent

Here are 10 hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
1. Adena Health System, based in Chillicothe, Ohio, seeks a revenue cycle team lead.
2. Columbia University Medical Center, based in New York City, seeks a director of revenue cycle.
3. Community Health System, based in Fresno, Calif., seeks revenue cycle integrity analyst.
4. Johns Hopkins Hospital, based in Baltimore, seeks a revenue cycle coordinator.
5. Memorial Hermann Health System, based in Houston, seeks a revenue cycle coordinator.
6. Mohawk Valley Health Systems, based in Utica, N.Y., seeks a revenue cycle analyst.
7. Oregon Health & Science University, based in Portland, Ore., seeks a revenue cycle specialist for their patient access services department.
8. Parkland Health and Hospital System, based in Dallas, seeks a revenue cycle supervisor.
9. Tufts Medical Center, based in Boston, seeks a revenue integrity analyst.
10. University of Texas Medical Branch, based in Galveston, seeks a manager of revenue cycle operations.