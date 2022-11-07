10 providers seeking RCM talent

Here are 10 hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Allegheny Health Network, based in Pittsburgh, seeks a revenue integrity analyst.

2. Allina Health, based in Minneapolis, seeks a cardiovascular revenue cycle specialist at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

3. Boston Medical Center is seeking a director of pharmacy revenue cycle to be based remotely.

4. Beth Israel Lahey Health, based in Cambridge, Mass., seeks a director of patient access revenue cycle services to be based in Winchester, Mass.

5. Emory Healthcare, based in Atlanta, seeks a revenue cycle operations supervisor.

6. Keck Medical Center of USC, based in Los Angeles, seeks a senior revenue integrity specialist to be based remotely.

7. Northern Louisiana Medical Center, based in Ruston, seeks a director of revenue cycle.

8. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, based in Columbus, seeks a revenue cycle services coordinator.

9. Providence, based in Renton, Wash., seeks a revenue cycle reporting analyst to be based remotely.

10. University of Virginia Medical Center, based in Charlottesville, seeks a revenue cycle supervisor.