10 providers seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Fla.) seeks a revenue cycle specialist.

2. Alluvion Health, based in Great Falls, Mont., seeks a revenue cycle manager.

3. CHI Memorial Chattanooga (Tenn.) seeks a division vice president of revenue cycle (Southeast).

4. Christus Health, based in Irving, Texas, seeks a revenue cycle director in Tyler, Texas.

5. Memorial Hermann Health System, based in Houston, seeks a physician practice revenue cycle systems trainer.

6. Northwell Health, based in New Hyde Park, N.Y., seeks a revenue cycle supervisor in Lake Success, N.Y.

7. Saint Luke's Health System, based in Kansas City, Mo., seeks a revenue integrity analyst to work remotely.

8. UCLA Health, based in Los Angeles, seeks a director of revenue cycle.

9. University of Mississippi Medical Center, based in Jackson, seeks an executive director-revenue cycle patient access and preregistration.

10. University of Texas Medical Branch, based in Galveston, seeks a revenue cycle team leader.