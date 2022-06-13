10 hospitals seeking RCM talent

10 hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Ardent Health Services (Nashville, Tenn.) is seeking a vice president of revenue cycle management. 

2. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.) is seeking a senior application specialist for revenue cycle applications. 

3. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is seeking a revenue cycle program manager. 

4. Christus Health (Tyler, Texas) is seeking a revenue cycle director. 

5. Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore) is seeking a clinical and administrative appeals/audits revenue cycle manager. 

6. Northwell Health (New York City) is seeking a senior revenue cycle quality and performance management analyst.

7. Providence Health & Services (Santa Monica, Calif.) is seeking a physician services revenue cycle manager. 

8. South Georgia Medical Center (Valdosta) is seeking a vice president of revenue cycle operations. 

9. University Hospitals (Cleveland) is seeking a denials prevention revenue cycle management analyst. 

10. University of Washington Medicine (Seattle) is seeking a revenue integrity analyst. 

