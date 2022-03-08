10 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeking websites.



1. Clark Fork Valley Hospital (Plains, Mont.) seeks a revenue cycle manager.

2. Fairview Health Services (St. Paul, Minn.) seeks a revenue cycle performance coordinator.

3. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) seeks a director of revenue in Atlantis, Fla.

4. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) seeks a division chair of revenue cycle, billing and accounts receivable.

5. Portsmouth (N.H.) Regional Hospital seeks a patient access manager.

6. Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a senior vendor liaison, revenue cycle.

7. Sinai Chicago seeks a hospital revenue cycle manager.

8. Steward Health Care (Dallas) seeks a revenue cycle director in South Jordan, Utah.

9. UW Health (Middleton, Wis.) seeks a reimbursement representative.

10. West Virginia University Medicine (Morgantown) seeks a revenue integrity specialist.