10 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeking websites.

1. Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.) seeks a senior reimbursement specialist.

2. California Hospital Medical Center (Los Angeles) seeks a revenue integrity manager.

3. Concord (N.H.) Hospital seeks a revenue integrity reimbursement manager.

4. Johns Hopkins Health System (Baltimore) seeks a senior revenue cycle coordinator.

5. Lafayette Regional Health Center (Lexington, Mo.) seeks a patient access manager.

6. Lexington Medical Center (West Columbia, S.C.) seeks a patient access director.

7. M Health Fairview (Minneapolis) seeks a revenue and charge capture coordinator.

8. Mission Hospital (Ashville, N.C.) seeks a patient access manager.

9. Monument Health (Rapid City, S.D.) seeks a patient access director.

10. Sauk Prairie Healthcare (Prairie Du Sac, Wis.) seeks a revenue integrity supervisor.