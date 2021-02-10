10 hospitals seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeking websites.
- Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a senior revenue cycle director.
- Anne Arundel Medical Center (Annapolis, Md.) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.
- Boston Children's Hospital is seeking a principal revenue cycle integration manager.
- CHI St. Alexius Health (Bismarck, N.D.) is seeking a revenue cycle associate.
- Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) is seeking a revenue cycle specialist.
- LifeBridge Health (Baltimore) is seeking a revenue cycle representative.
- Nebraska Medicine (Omaha) is seeking a senior analyst of revenue integrity.
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a program manager of patient accounting.
- Porter Medical Center (Middlebury, Vt.) is seeking a revenue integrity and reimbursement analyst.
- St. Joseph Medical Center (Kansas City, Mo.) is seeking a regional revenue cycle director.
