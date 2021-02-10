10 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeking websites.

  1. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a senior revenue cycle director.

  2. Anne Arundel Medical Center (Annapolis, Md.) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.

  3. Boston Children's Hospital is seeking a principal revenue cycle integration manager.

  4. CHI St. Alexius Health (Bismarck, N.D.) is seeking a revenue cycle associate.

  5. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) is seeking a revenue cycle specialist.

  6. LifeBridge Health (Baltimore) is seeking a revenue cycle representative.

  7. Nebraska Medicine (Omaha) is seeking a senior analyst of revenue integrity.

  8. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago) is seeking a program manager of patient accounting.

  9. Porter Medical Center (Middlebury, Vt.) is seeking a revenue integrity and reimbursement analyst.

  10. St. Joseph Medical Center (Kansas City, Mo.) is seeking a regional revenue cycle director.

