10 hospitals seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from websites.
1. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.) seeks a coding and reimbursement supervisor.
2. Hennepin Healthcare (Minneapolis) seeks a middle revenue cycle director.
3. Hospital Sisters Health System (Springfield, Ill.) seeks a revenue cycle vice president.
4. Lawrence (Kan.) Memorial Hospital seeks a revenue cycle senior director.
5. Piedmont Healthcare (Athens, Ga.) seeks a billing representative.
6. Providence Oregon (Portland) seeks an accounts receivable supervisor.
7. UNC Healthcare (Raleigh, N.C.) seeks a senior revenue cycle representative.
8. University of Chicago Medical Center seeks a director of revenue cycle improvement.
9. University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (Iowa City) seeks a revenue cycle manager.
10. Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.) seeks an executive director of revenue cycle centralized operations support.
More articles on healthcare finance:
Chicago's Mercy Hospital can't close, Illinois regulators say
Mayo Clinic returns nearly half its federal COVID-19 aid
Congress passes COVID-19 relief, spending bill: Here's what hospitals should know
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.