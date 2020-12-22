10 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from websites.

1. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.) seeks a coding and reimbursement supervisor.

2. Hennepin Healthcare (Minneapolis) seeks a middle revenue cycle director.

3. Hospital Sisters Health System (Springfield, Ill.) seeks a revenue cycle vice president.

4. Lawrence (Kan.) Memorial Hospital seeks a revenue cycle senior director.

5. Piedmont Healthcare (Athens, Ga.) seeks a billing representative.

6. Providence Oregon (Portland) seeks an accounts receivable supervisor.

7. UNC Healthcare (Raleigh, N.C.) seeks a senior revenue cycle representative.

8. University of Chicago Medical Center seeks a director of revenue cycle improvement.

9. University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (Iowa City) seeks a revenue cycle manager.

10. Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.) seeks an executive director of revenue cycle centralized operations support.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Chicago's Mercy Hospital can't close, Illinois regulators say

Mayo Clinic returns nearly half its federal COVID-19 aid

Congress passes COVID-19 relief, spending bill: Here's what hospitals should know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.