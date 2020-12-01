10 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from websites.

  1. UChicago Medicine is seeking a director of revenue cycle improvement.

  2. Hackensack Meridian Health (Neptune City, N.J.) is seeking a manager of Epic revenue cycle.

  3. Advocate Aurora Health (Downers Grove, Ill. & Milwaukee) is seeking a manager of revenue assurance.

  4. Stony Brook (N.Y.) Medicine is seeking a revenue cycle manager.

  5. Boston Medical Center is seeking a director of middle revenue cycle.

  6. Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) is seeking a manager of revenue cycle performance management.

  7. Indiana University Health (Indianapolis) is seeking a director of revenue cycle services.

  8. OhioHealth (Columbus) is seeking a director of revenue cycle.

  9. Christian Community Health Center (Chicago) is seeking a revenue cycle manager.

  10. Overlake Medical Center and Clinic (Bellevue, Wash.) is seeking a director of revenue cycle and contracting.

