10 hospitals seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from websites.
- UChicago Medicine is seeking a director of revenue cycle improvement.
- Hackensack Meridian Health (Neptune City, N.J.) is seeking a manager of Epic revenue cycle.
- Advocate Aurora Health (Downers Grove, Ill. & Milwaukee) is seeking a manager of revenue assurance.
- Stony Brook (N.Y.) Medicine is seeking a revenue cycle manager.
- Boston Medical Center is seeking a director of middle revenue cycle.
- Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) is seeking a manager of revenue cycle performance management.
- Indiana University Health (Indianapolis) is seeking a director of revenue cycle services.
- OhioHealth (Columbus) is seeking a director of revenue cycle.
- Christian Community Health Center (Chicago) is seeking a revenue cycle manager.
- Overlake Medical Center and Clinic (Bellevue, Wash.) is seeking a director of revenue cycle and contracting.
