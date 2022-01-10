10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites.

1. Cameron Memorial Community Hospital (Angola, Ind.)

2. Corona (Calif.) Regional Medical Center

3. Palmdale (Calif.) Regional Medical Center

4. Perry County Memorial Hospital (Tell City, Ind.)

5. Portsmouth (N.H.) Regional Hospital

6. Power County Hospital District (American Falls, Idaho)

7. Rapides Regional Medical Center (Alexandria, La.)

8. Springhill (La.) Medical Center

9. Stephens County Hospital (Gainesville, Ga.)



10. Wyoming Medical Center (Casper)