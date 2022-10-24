10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Here are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.
- Bay Area Hospital (Coos Bay, Ore.)
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)
- Moberly (Mo.) Regional Medical Center
- Northwest Health-Porter (Valparaiso, Ind.)
- Perry County Memorial Hospital (Evansville, Ind.)
- Rainy Lake Medical Center (International Falls, Minn.)
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center (Reno, Nev.)
- South City Hospital (St. Louis)
- Whitfield Regional Hospital (Demopolis, Ala.)
- Woodland Heights Medical Center (Lufkin, Texas)