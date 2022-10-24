10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Here are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

  1. Bay Area Hospital (Coos Bay, Ore.)

  2. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)

  3. Moberly (Mo.) Regional Medical Center

  4. Northwest Health-Porter (Valparaiso, Ind.)

  5. Perry County Memorial Hospital (Evansville, Ind.)

  6. Rainy Lake Medical Center (International Falls, Minn.) 

  7. Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center (Reno, Nev.)

  8. South City Hospital (St. Louis)

  9. Whitfield Regional Hospital (Demopolis, Ala.) 

  10. Woodland Heights Medical Center (Lufkin, Texas) 

