10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

  1. Bartlett Regional Hospital (Juneau, Alaska)
  2. Gov. Juan F. Luis Hospital & Medical Center (Christiansted, Virgin Islands)
  3. Willapa Harbor Hospital (South Bend, Wash.) 
  4. Star Valley Health (Afton, Wyo.)
  5. Northwest Health-Porter (Valparaiso, Ind.)
  6. Trace Regional Health System (Houston, Miss.)
  7. El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center
  8. Sweetwater (Tenn.) Hospital Association
  9. Kindred Hospitals (La Mirada, Calif.)
  10. Firelands Regional Medical Center (Sandusky, Ohio)

