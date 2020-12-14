10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Bethany Medical Center (High Point, N.C.)

2. Boone Hospital Center (Columbia, Mo.)

3. Community Memorial Hospital (Hamilton, N.Y.)

4. DeKalb Regional Medical Center (Fort Payne, Ala.)

5. La Paz Regional Hospital (Parker, Ariz.)

6. Lea Regional Medical Center (Hobbs, N.M.)

7. Poplar Springs Hospital (Petersburg, Va.)

8. Putnam County Hospital (Greencastle, Ind.)

9. Queen of the Valley Medical Center (Napa, Calif.)

10. Wadley Regional Medical Center (Texarkana, Texas)

