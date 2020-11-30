10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center (Houston)

2. Boone Hospital Center (Columbia, Mo.)

3. DeKalb Regional Medical Center (Fort Payne, Ala.)

4. East Orange (N.J.) General Hospital

5. Harris Health System (Houston)

6. Moab (Utah) Regional Hospital

7. Norwegian American Hospital (Chicago)

8. Poplar Springs Hospital (Petersburg, Va.)

9. Queen of the Valley Medical Center (Napa, Calif.)

10. Valle Vista Health System (Greenwood, Ind.)

