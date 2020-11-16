10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Aurora Santa Rosa (Calif.) Hospital

2. Boone Hospital Center (Columbia, Mo.)

3. East Orange (N.J.) General Hospital

4. Harris Health System (Houston)

5. Marquis Health Systems (Murfreesboro, Tenn.)

6. Mesa View Regional Hospital (Mesquite, Nev.)

7. Millcreek Community Hospital (Erie, Pa.)

8. Norwegian American Hospital (Chicago)

9. Queen of the Valley Medical Center (Napa, Calif.)

10. Sierra Vista Hospital (Sacramento, Calif.)



More articles on healthcare finance:

12 hospitals have closed during the COVID-19 pandemic

Tenet to lay off workers in Detroit, shed 4 urgent care centers

10 states with the most for-profit hospitals

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.